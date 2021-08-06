Phils win 6th straight, beat Mets to take over NL East lead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East with a 4-2 victory over the slumping New York Mets. Didi Gregorius also went deep for the Phillies, who extended the longest active winning streak in the majors and moved four games above .500. The Mets, who have lost seven of nine, fell out of first place for the first time since May 7. Jonathan Villar homered in the ninth for New York, which finished with five hits.