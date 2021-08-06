Hezbollah says fired rockets after Israeli airstrikes

BEIRUT (AP) — The militant Hezbollah group says it has fired a barrage of rockets near Israeli positions close to the Lebanese border, calling it retaliation for Israeli airstrikes on southern Lebanon a day earlier. Israel says it is firing back as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett convened a meeting with defense officials. In a statement, Hezbollah said it hit “open fields” on Friday near Israeli positions in the disputed Shebaa farms area, with “dozens” of rockets. Israel’s army said at least ten rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory, most of them intercepted by the defense system known as the Iron Dome. There were no reports of injuries or damage.