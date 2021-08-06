Thai officials raise security after Swiss woman found dead

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai authorities have ordered heightened security measures on the resort island of Phuket after the discovery of the body of a 57-year-old Swiss tourist. The woman’s partially clad body was found face down in water in a rock crevice near a waterfall Thursday afternoon by an island resident, police said. The circumstances of her death weren’t immediately clear. Thailand’s Foreign Ministry spoke Friday of the “murder of a Swiss woman” but at a news conference in Bangkok on Friday, the national police spokesman said investigators were still awaiting autopsy results to determine a cause of death.