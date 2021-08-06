Titans free-agent LB Dupree practices after leaving PUP list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Linebacker Bud Dupree, the Tennessee Titans’ prized free-agent offseason signing, made his practice debut after passing a physical and departing the team’s physically unable to perform (PUP) list. He took part in stretching and individual drills and also participated in a play or two during team drills. It was a big moment for the team and for Dupree, who tore his anterior cruciate ligament last December against Baltimore while with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Titans expect Dupree, who made 39 1-2 sacks in six seasons with Pittsburgh, to bolster a pass rush that finished 30th last season with just 19 sacks.