Today might be the definition of a beautiful summer day

FRIDAY: Sunny to partly cloudy. High of 85 (80-88). Winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.



FRIDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low of 64 (60-65). Winds light out of the south.



SATURDAY: Partly sunny and muggy. Few isolated storms during the afternoon 30% PM. High of 85 (80-86). Low of 63. Winds out of the south, southwest at 5-10 mph.

Starting Saturday, the muggies return to the region. Dew points gradually rise into the 70s by the start of next week. With available moisture across the Southern Tier, there will be the chance for thunderstorms every single day. Even with the frequent chances for precipitation this week, there are no indications of any washouts!