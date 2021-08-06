UK insurance scheme for live events gets partial welcome

LONDON (AP) — Organizers of live events in the U.K., such as festivals and theaters, have given their partial support to a new coronavirus-related insurance initiative aimed at easing their financial worries. In a statement late Thursday, the government said it was backing a 750 million-pound ($1 billion) insurance scheme that will cover the cancellation costs incurred by the hard-hit live events sector in the event of further lockdowns in the year from September. Industry leaders said the initiative would help theatres and festivals to plan events more confidently but noted that the scheme will only apply during lockdowns, meaning that costs related to the reintroduction of other restrictions, such as social distancing, would not be covered.