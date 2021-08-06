United Airlines will require US employees to be vaccinated

United Airlines will require U.S.-based employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by late October, and maybe sooner. United announced the decision Friday, becoming the first major U.S. airline to require the shots for workers. Frontier Airlines will require regular testing of employees who decline to be vaccinated. Neither airline is requiring passengers to be vaccinated. Several companies have announced vaccination mandates as a mutant variation of COVID-19 drives a surge in new infections. United CEO Scott Kirby says he knows some employees will disagree with the decision. But he says it’s clear — that everyone is safer when everyone is vaccinated.