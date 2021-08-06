Why experts say it’s important to support breastfeeding

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- The first week of August is World Breastfeeding Week.

Breastfeeding Coordinator Kelby Brink told 12 News that it's important breastfeeding moms get the support they need.

"Breastfeeding, in general, might be the natural option but it doesn't always come naturally," said Brink.

According to Brink, breastfeeding is considered the gold standard infant feeding method with many benefits for both mother and baby.

"For mothers, it does reduce the risk of Type 2 Diabetes later in life and it also reduces the mom's risk for breast and ovarian cancer," Brink said. "The mom passes the antibodies through her breast milk to the baby so babies are usually less sick when they are breastfed."

Tioga Opportunities Inc. offers Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) Programs with three Certified Lactation Counselors on staff as well as a peer-support team that keeps up to date with current information in order to provide support to mothers.

For more information regarding Tioga Opportunities WIC you can call 607-687-3147 or visit their website by clicking here.