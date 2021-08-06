Why whether your child wears a mask in school this year will be up to local control

(WBNG) -- CDC guidance will likely be the largest factor on whether kids in the Southern Tier wear masks in school this year.

The State Department of Health announced Thursday it will not be issuing COVID-19 guidelines to schools this fall. This comes after the state had previously said for months that it would, as it did last year.

Local schools told 12 News Friday, August 6, they spent extensive time planning for this guidance and losing it at the last minute makes things challenging.

"Certainly right now, things are evolving and they've been evolving all year. I think what makes this a bit trickier is now we're in the stage of recommended versus required," said Windsor CSD Superintendent Jason Andrews.

Andrews added as soon as the announcement came out, he was flooded with emails from passionate people on both sides of the mask debate.

Now that the decision is under local control, there remains a question of what will be done.

Current CDC guidelines state masks should be worn indoors by everyone who is unvaccinated, which is the majority of school-aged children. The group also recommends masks be worn indoors in all places with substantial COVID transmission, which is the category Broome County currently falls under.

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News the county health department will not be issuing its own recommendations to schools this year.

The expectation is local districts will choose to follow whatever the CDC recommends.