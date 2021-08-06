Youth coach charged with child sexual abuse

WESTMINSTER, Md. (AP) — A youth sports coach who has worked at multiple programs in Maryland and Pennsylvania has been charged with child sexual assault. News outlets report that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of 38-year-old Michael Bonczewski, who has been charged with abuse they said happened a decade ago. In January, a man reported that he had been the victim of sexual abuse that occurred 150 to 200 times from 2010 to 2012. Bonczewski of Parkville is charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and child porn solicitation. He was arrested Wednesday and is being held without bail. Online court records do not list an attorney for Bonczewski.