Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East with a 4-2 victory over the slumping New York Mets. Didi Gregorius also went deep for the Phillies, who extended the longest active winning streak in the majors and moved four games above .500. The Mets, who have lost seven of nine, fell out of first place for the first time since May 7. Jonathan Villar homered in the ninth for New York, which finished with five hits.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card spot. For the sixth time this season, the Reds scored at least 10 runs for Wade Miley, who allowed only six hits through seven innings.

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Tom Hovasse spoke about the unthinkable when he was hired as the head coach of Japan’s women’s basketball team. The Durango, Colorado, native said he would have his team playing for gold at the Tokyo Games against the U.S. Hovasse says many thought he was crazy. Not anymore. Japan is one win away from the gold medal game. The first foreign-born head coach of Japan’s national team already has made history, leading Japan to the medal round for the first time in its history. Japan joins an elite group in the semifinals. The U.S. is going for a seventh straight gold medal,. France won silver at the 2012 London Games. Serbia won bronze at the 2016 Rio Games.