Man convicted of 3rd-degree murder in wife’s 2015 death

ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man accused of having killed his wife and abandoning her body in a garage where it was found six months later has been convicted of third-degree murder. The (Altoona) Mirror reports that 33-year-old Michael Copley was also convicted Friday in Blair County of aggravated assault and related charges but acquitted of first-degree murder in the death of 29-year-old Catherine Copley. Prosecutors say Copley killed his wife at their Altoona home in December 2015, then used a friend’s vehicle to take her body to a garage behind a vacant house. Defense attorney Richard Corcoran said he’ll be speaking with his client about appealing the convictions.