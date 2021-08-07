Mild and muggy heading into Sunday

TONIGHT: Lingering isolated showers early 20%. Clouds thin out to partly cloudy conditions. Low of 64 (61-66). Winds light.



SUNDAY: Mostly to partly cloudy. Isolated shower or storm during the afternoon 30% PM. High of 85 (82-87). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.



SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 65 (58-67). Winds light out of the south.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Few lingering spotty showers will taper off within the next few hours. Overnight, conditions remain mild and muggy as temperatures only drop back down into the 60s.



Humidity continues to build into the region as dew points rise to near 70 degrees tomorrow. A shower or thunderstorm cannon be ruled out during the afternoon hours as a result of the available moisture. However, most of the area will likely remain dry.



Main theme of the 7-Day forecast will be the heat and humidity leading to showers and storms. Chance for precipitation will increase as we head throughout the week.