‘Pause with Paws’: Dogs visit Vestal Public Library

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal Public Library hosted "Pause with Paws" on Saturday. It is an event for children and their families to relax and read with dogs.

The library's summer reading theme is "tales and tails" and wanting to tie in unique and related experiences to the theme, they welcomed the Broome County Humane Society and Bright and Beautiful Therapy Dogs.

Families could meet dogs up for adoption and explore volunteer opportunities with the humane society.

Therapy dogs were around to be pet and be read to by children.

Prior to the pandemic, children were able to read books to the therapy dogs every Monday night inside the library.

The library said they are looking forward to bringing that program back once it is safe for everyone, but we're happy to be able to hold an outdoor version of the event instead.