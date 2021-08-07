Ross Park Zoo to require face masks

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Ross Park Zoo will require masks to be worn for everyone over the age of 2. This new measure went into effect on Aug. 7.

The change comes from concern over the rise of the COVID-19 Delta variant according to the zoo.

"Ensuring the safety of our guests, staff, volunteers and animals is out primary concern," the Ross Park Zoo said in a statement. "Ross Park Zoo has been committed to following the science and guidance issue by out public health officials. Now is no different."

The zoo said no masks will be required when outside and social distancing is possible.