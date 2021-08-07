Sea Dogs defeat Rumble Ponies in comeback fashion

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A grand slam in the top of the ninth inning helped the Portland Sea Dogs defeat the Binghamton Rumble Ponies Saturday night.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 5 (35-46), Sea Dogs - 9 (49-32)

Nick Meyer helped the Rumble Ponies tie the game in the eighth inning. Binghamton took the lead 5-2 by the end of the frame.

The Sea Dogs came back to tie the game in the top of the ninth with a double from Devlin Grandberg. Hudson Potts sealed the game for Portland with a grand slam.

Oscar De La Cruz went six innings with four strikeouts, two runs on seven hits and allowed one walk.

Binghamton and Portland close out the series Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m.