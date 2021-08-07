West Endicott fire department celebrates a century of service

WEST ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The West Endicott Fire Department celebrated it's 100 year anniversary on Saturday.

The celebration included a cookout, raffles and family events all for the community to join.

The fire department hit 100 years in March, but decided to celebrate in the summer instead.

Completely volunteer-based, Fire Chief Michael Tremblay told 12 News how important this anniversary is for the department.

"Very few things in this world last 100 years," Tremblay said. "The fact that we made it is impressive, It goes to show the commitment that the community has had to its neighbors for 100 years."

One member, Safety Officer Gene Riley, has been a part of West Endicott Fire for more than half the time the department has existed.

For 51 years, Riley has served his community through the fire department, but his journey with community service started when he was in high school as he shoveled driveways for Endicott residents.

Looking into the future, the fire department plans to continue their services, but they are in need of more volunteers to do so.

West Endicott is looking for volunteers to fill a variety of roles within the department, including, but not limited to, firefighters.

If you are interested in volunteering with the West Endicott Fire Department, you can visit the station at 113 N Page Ave. in Endicott or the Broome County Emergency Services website.