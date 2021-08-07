Skip to Content

Winker’s big night powers Reds past Pirates 11-3

New
10:40 pm Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and tied a career-high with six RBIs to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Saturday night. Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto also homered, helping the Reds pull within two games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card. Bryan Reynolds went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI triple for Pittsburgh. Rookie right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez allowed a run over six innings to earn the victory. Mitch Keller allowed four earned runs in five innings to take the loss.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content