Activists come to Rec Park for Black August: Day of Action

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Across New York State today residents joined together for a Day of Action and that included the City of Binghamton at Recreation Park.

The event had activists speaking, as well as free food and group activities for the community.

"I think who has come out today is important because we are talking about the importance of quality over quantity," activist Didi Delgado said.

Delgado also added that residents who came out want to have a talk about Governor Andrew Cuomo's police legislation bills that they say fall short of what they need to see.

One bill in particular that is drawing criticism is The New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative which called on governments around the state to have police agencies work with community members to address police racism at state and local levels.

But activists say not enough has been done.

"I think that everyone is working together for the greater good of not only changing the legislation but changing the hearts and minds of those who aren't interested in legislation," Delgado said.