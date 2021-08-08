Binghamton community remembers Harper M. Stantz

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Third Annual Harper M. Stantz Rec Park Music Fest honored the life of 16-year-old, Harper Stantz, who was killed by an impaired driver in 2019.

Stantz's father, Marty Stantz, told 12 News that she was a 'fun-loving and free-living girl".

As a way to celebrate Harper Stantz's appreciation for music and community, the festival was renamed in her honor.

The Stantz family has attended the festival for years and Harper Stantz always taking part in the activities.

Event Producer Jim Reyen, who created the event in 1996, said it was an easy decision to rename the festival after Harper Stantz.

The festival was initially created as a way to highlight local musicians while also bringing the community together.

Last year's festival was live-streamed to keep the tradition alive during the pandemic. As the first festival back since the shutdown, the music festival commemorates togetherness among the Binghamton community.

With the neighborhood being able to congregate again, Marty Stantz said that Harper is joining them.

"Her spirit lives with this music and the community getting together," Marty Stantz said. "You can feel her energy and she's shining on us today."