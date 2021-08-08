DA: 1 dead, 1 wounded in shopping center parking lot gunfire

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and another wounded by gunfire in the parking lot of a department store in eastern Pennsylvania. Northampton County District Attorney Terence Houck told LehighValleyLive.com that the two were injured in a shootout between occupants of two vehicles outside the Target store in Lower Nazareth Township on Sunday afternoon. Houck said one vehicle was parked in the Lower Nazareth Commons lot when a second vehicle arrived at about 2:15 p.m. Sunday. He said a verbal altercation ensued, followed by an exchange of gunfire. One person was killed and another person was taken to a hospital in stable condition.