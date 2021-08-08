Greek firefighters battle huge wildfires with reinforcements

PEFKI, Greece (AP) — Hundreds of firefighters in Greece are still battling massive wildfires that have destroyed tracts of forest and prompted emergency evacuations from a popular vacation island. Other countries have sent planes, helicopters and personnel to help the Greek crews who have spent days fighting fires fueled by bone-dry conditions after the country’s worst heat wave in decades. Authorities dedicated the most resources on Sunday to tackling four major blazes. One has cut across Evia island from coast to coast and isolated its northern part; Greek coast guard vessels and ferries evacuating more people overnight. Another fire just north of Athens appeared to be on the wane after burning dozens of homes in the Greek capital’s suburbs,