Heat and humidity is here to stay

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low of 65 (58-67). Winds out of the south at 3-8 mph.



MONDAY: Partly cloudy and humid! Slight chance for a shower or storm 20% PM. High of 87 (83-89). Winds out of the south at 3-8 mph.



MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog possible late. Low of 68 (65-70). Winds out of the south, southeast at 3-8 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Spotty downpours taper off shortly after sunset. The remaining overnight hours will be quiet and dry. Yet, temperatures will remain mild.



Hot and humid Monday as humidity continues to build across the Southern Tier. It will not be until Wednesday when dew points peak, possibly in the mid 70s! Abnormally high dew points coupled with temperatures near 90 will cause heat indices in the upper 90s.



With available moisture in the region and day time heating acting as a forcing mechanism, there is a very good chance to observe showers and storms during the afternoon hours. Highest probability will come Wendesday-Friday.