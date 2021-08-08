Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brad Miller homered twice and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies withstood a ninth-inning rally for their seventh straight victory, 5-3 over the sinking New York Mets. Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer and doubled for the Phillies, who increased their NL East lead over New York to 1 1/2 games. It is Philadelphia’s longest winning streak since September 2012. The Mets have lost six of seven and eight of 10. They had just two hits before Michael Conforto, Jonathan Villar and James McCann started the ninth with three consecutive homers to match a club record. Two more batters reached base before new closer Ian Kennedy struck out Pete Alonso and J.D. Davis for his 18th save and second with the Phillies.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jesse Winker went 3 for 5 with a homer, double and tied a career-high with six RBIs to lift the Cincinnati Reds over the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-3 on Saturday night. Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto also homered, helping the Reds pull within two games of the Padres for the second NL Wild Card. Bryan Reynolds went 3 for 4 with a two-run homer and an RBI triple for Pittsburgh. Rookie right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez allowed a run over six innings to earn the victory. Mitch Keller allowed four earned runs in five innings to take the loss.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper homered, Kyle Gibson pitched six strong innings and drove in the go-ahead run, and the streaking Philadelphia Phillies won their sixth straight game to take over first place in the NL East with a 4-2 victory over the slumping New York Mets. Didi Gregorius also went deep for the Phillies, who extended the longest active winning streak in the majors and moved four games above .500. The Mets, who have lost seven of nine, fell out of first place for the first time since May 7. Jonathan Villar homered in the ninth for New York, which finished with five hits.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers defensive coordinator Keith Butler acknowledged that linebacker T.J. Watt isn’t practicing because he has yet to sign a long-term contract. Watt has been on the field doing individual work, but he hasn’t practiced with his teammates during training camp workouts at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — New Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich isn’t sure how long it’ll take the Nittany Lions to fully learn and implement his schemes. The team’s third offensive coordinator in three seasons, Yurcich does know he’s on a tight deadline.