Israel PM: Lebanon responsible for attacks, Hezbollah or not

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s prime minister says Lebanon is responsible for attacks launched from “its backyard” no matter who fires them. Naftali Bennett said Sunday after a Cabinet meeting that it doesn’t matter whether this week’s attacks over three days were launched by Iran-backed Hezbollah or another group. Lebanon and its army, he said, “have to take responsibility (for) what happens in its backyard.” Three days of attacks began Wednesday with rockets launched by an unknown group. Israel retaliated with rare airstrikes. Hezbollah said it launched rockets the following day in return.