Kayaker missing in Whitney Point

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- New York State Police are searching for a kayaker that went missing in the Whitney Point reservoir Saturday evening.

State Police say a 57-year-old man from Pennnsylvania was kayaking with another person when his boat tipped over about a half mile from Dorchester Park and he did not resurface.

State Police say a New York State helicopter has been in use as well as members of the underwater recovery team.

This is a developing story so stay with 12News for updates.