WATKINS GLEN (WBNG) -- Kyle Larson had to navigate lapped traffic in the closing laps and hold off teammate Chase Elliott to get his first victory at Watkins Glen.

This is Larson's fifth win of the season. His 2.430-second victory over Elliotts was enough to move him into a tie with Denny Hamlin for the regular season championship with three races remaining before playoffs.

Larson led the final 27 laps of the 90-lap event.