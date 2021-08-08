Skip to Content

Mahle, Reds beat Pirates 3-2, complete 4-game sweep

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for a four-game sweep. Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season, including 7-0 at Great American Ball Park. Mahle allowed six hits without walk in seven innings. He pitched seven innings for just the third time this season.

Associated Press

