Phillies retire Halladay’s No. 34 in tribute to late ace

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have retired Roy Halladay’s No. 34 jersey, holding a tribute for the late Hall of Famer on the same diamond where he pitched himself into history. Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raúl Ibañez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony before the Phillies played the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. Ibañez said Halladay’s wife and two children were unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols. Halladay died in a plane crash at 40 years old in 2017. Halladay spent four of his 16 seasons in Philadelphia and was twice an All-Star.