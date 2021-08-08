Residents came out to rally against mask mandates in schools

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Residents from around the area came out for an "Unmask Our Children" rally on Sunday at the Broome County Courthouse.

Speakers including a pharmacist that came out Sunday for what they say is a fight to protect their children's freedoms against having to wear a mask in school.

"New York has not currently released any information as to what they're going to do but if any of the school boards decide to follow suit with the CDC's recommendations, all of our children will be masked up come September," Dr. Joel Wood said.

One concerned Parent, Joe Sempolinski said wearing masks has been extremely difficult for his three year old daughter with special needs.

"It's not a matter of whether she wants to or not, she just simply doesn't understand why we're putting something over her face," Sempolinski said. "We've been over a year into this COVID crisis and the longest I've had her be able to wear a mask is 60 seconds."

Sempolinski said that wearing a mask should be a personal choice, not one that should be forced upon people.

"I mean there's a difference between recommending and mandating," Sempolinski said. "If somebody wants to wear a mask, nobody is saying they can't wear a mask and if somebody wants to recommend that people wear masks, then a recommendation is fine.

Both organizers and residents said they were happy with the turnout today and they hope school districts take notice.