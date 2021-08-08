Rumble Ponies shut out Sea Dogs in series finale

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A strong outing from pitcher Jose Butto helped the Binghamton Rumble Ponies blank the Portland Sea Dogs Sunday afternoon.

Final score:

Rumble Ponies - 5 (36-46), Sea Dogs - 0 (49-33)

Butto pitched six scoreless innings with one hit, eight strikeouts and no walks. Butto's only two baserunners came in the third and sixth innings.

The Ponies starting the scoring in the fourth inning with a solo home run from Carlos Rincon. Binghamton added three more runs in the sixth inning.

Binghamton hosts the Hartford Yard Goats Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m.