Steelers backup QBs shined in HOF game win against Dallas

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw from his three backup quarterbacks during the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Starter Ben Roethlisberger had the night off, giving way to Mason Rudolph, who has been entrenched as the team’s backup for the past three seasons. Dwayne Haskins, Washington’s 2019 first-round pick, made his debut with Pittsburgh, while Josh Dobbs played most of the fourth quarter. All three had their moments during the Steelers’ win against the Dallas Cowboys.