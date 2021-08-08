The Perseverance Games: Surreal Olympics approach their end

TOKYO (AP) — The pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games finally come to a close after an exhausting, enlightening and sometimes enraging run. These Olympics will be forever remembered as the Games where the athletes found their voice. Tokyo marked a turning point when mental health became as important as physical health, and tales of perseverance often overshadowed actual performance. These Olympics were willed into existence despite a pandemic that sparked worldwide skepticism and hard-wired opposition from Tokyo’s own citizens, and now might go down as the Games that changed sports for good.