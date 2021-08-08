Vaccine Clinic held at local church in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department held a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Boulevard United Methodist Church on Saturday.

Residents were able to receive the single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine as long as they were over 18 years old.

"We're just encouraging everybody that will show up to get their COVID shot," Chair of the Church Council Donna Kohlbach said. "There's so many people that still aren't vaccinated, they're just putting their lives and everybody else's at risk. So the more we can get vaccinated, the better it will be."

There was live music and a clown, and the church also gave out free hot dogs, hamburgers and ice cream to community members whether they received the shot or not.

The church says 27 people were vaccinated at Saturday's event.