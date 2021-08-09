Biden imposes sanctions against Belarus’ Lukashenko regime

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says the United States is levying new sanctions against Belarus, marking the one-year anniversary of Alexander Lukashenko’s election win that the U.S. and international community said was fraught with irregularities. In announcing the sanctions, the White House also noted the forced landing of a European airliner traveling through the country’s airspace in order to arrest a prominent opposition journalist aboard. Among those the Treasury Department targets in the sanctions are Belaruskali OAO, one of Belarus’s largest state-owned enterprises and a source of wealth for the regime; the Belarusian National Olympic Committee; and 15 private companies that have ties with the Lukashenko regime.