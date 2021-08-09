Graduate nursing students to start program where they will serve in rural areas

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A cohort of 30 graduate nursing students gathered Aug. 9 for the first time as they train to serve in rural and underserved communities.

Stephanie Brown has been working as the Director of Nursing at a nursing home in Sullivan County, but now a federal grant will enable her and 29 others to gain training.

"This program aligns with everything I've wanted to do my entire life," Brown said. "It places me in proximity to the people that I care about, the community that I live in, the people that I grew up with, the people that I take care of now, but I have a greater ability to take care of them in the ways that I've always wanted to."

The program is part of a $2.8 million dollar federal grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"This grant covers the tuition for specially selected nurse practitioners who live in rural areas of New York State," said Director of Graduate Nursing at the Decker School of Nursing Nicole Rouhana.

The students were chosen from different places around the area in the hopes that once the program is over, they stay in these rural locations.

"We have hand-selected these students who live in the most rural and remote parts of New York State and Pennsylvania," Rouhana said. "They live there and they're committed to their communities and their patients in their area and they're already nurses in those areas."

Students said they can't emphasize enough how much this program will help areas around the state.

"This is tremendously important, the challenge these days are these rural areas that have people with transportation problems, you have socioeconomic challenges, you have educational issues that keep people from getting the healthcare that they need," Brown said.

While this group of students has already been selected, organizers said another cohort will come soon.

"We just received word from the federal government that we are going to be provided with another cohort of funding," Rouhana said. "So in 2023 we will be increasing and hope to go up to 40 students that will be funded in our next cohort."