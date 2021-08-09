Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT

Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Binghamton, NY
Tioga County
…HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM EDT TUESDAY…
* WHAT…Heat index values in the mid to upper 90s expected.
* WHERE…Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben,
Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga and Broome counties.
* WHEN…From noon to 7 PM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hot and humid conditions will continue
Wednesday and Thursday. Additional heat headlines will likely be
needed at a later time.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&