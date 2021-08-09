Stifling heat and humidity for awhile

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy valley fog late. Low of 67 (63-70). Winds out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.



TUESDAY: Hot and humid. Partly cloudy skies. Chance of a few scattered afternoon storms 40% PM. High of 88 (84-91). Feel-like temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Winds out of the south at 10-15 mph.



TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Few lingering storms 30%. Low of 70 (66-73). Winds out of the south at 5-10 mph.

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A few clouds are possible tonight with lows in the 60s. It remains muggy.



A Heat Advisory is in effect for Tuesday afternoon as heat indices reach the mid 90s. Wednesday, these will be even high into the upper 90s. Thursday, dangerous heat indices are expected as many locations will feel more like the low 100s!



Heat and humidity is only part of the story this week. The other half will be the threat for thunderstorms during the afternoon hours. It will be important to keep an eye to the sky starting Tuesday as there is a marginal risk for severe weather.