Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler pitched a two-hitter and struck out 11, Bryce Harper homered and the first-place Philadelphia Phillies finished off a three-game sweep for their eighth straight victory, 3-0 over the fading New York Mets. Jean Segura and J.T. Realmuto also homered for the Phillies, who moved 2 1/2 games ahead of the Mets in the NL East. The streak is Philadelphia’s longest since winning eight straight in July 2010. The Mets got a pregame pep talk in the clubhouse from owner Steve Cohen before losing for the seventh time in eight tries. Following an emotional ceremony to retire the jersey of Roy Halladay, Wheeler pitched like the late Hall of Famer.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have retired Roy Halladay’s No. 34 jersey, holding a tribute for the late Hall of Famer on the same diamond where he pitched himself into history. Former teammates Jimmy Rollins, Ryan Howard and Raúl Ibañez as well as pitching coach Rich Dubee and manager Charlie Manuel were among those in attendance for the ceremony before the Phillies played the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday. Ibañez said Halladay’s wife and two children were unable to attend due to COVID-19 protocols. Halladay died in a plane crash at 40 years old in 2017. Halladay spent four of his 16 seasons in Philadelphia and was twice an All-Star.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 for a four-game sweep. Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season, including 7-0 at Great American Ball Park. Mahle allowed six hits without walk in seven innings. He pitched seven innings for just the third time this season.

UNDATED (AP) — The New York Yankees won five games in a row this past week, although it wasn’t all good news for them. The Yankees have made some progress in the postseason race. They’re still 6 1/2 games out of first place in the AL East, but they’ve won 10 of 13 while Boston has dropped 10 of 13. That leaves New York just 2 1/2 games behind the Red Sox and Athletics for the American League’s two wild cards. But COVID-19 continues to be a thorn in the Yankees’ side. Anthony Rizzo tested positive after Saturday’s game, and Gerrit Cole, Jordan Montgomery and Gary Sánchez have all been sidelined recently.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin liked what he saw from his three backup quarterbacks during the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Starter Ben Roethlisberger had the night off, giving way to Mason Rudolph, who has been entrenched as the team’s backup for the past three seasons. Dwayne Haskins, Washington’s 2019 first-round pick, made his debut with Pittsburgh, while Josh Dobbs played most of the fourth quarter. All three had their moments during the Steelers’ win against the Dallas Cowboys.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored his first goal of the season, Gustavo Bou also scored and the New England Revolution beat the Philadelphia Union 2-1. Bou, whose 11 goals this season are tied with Seattle’s Raúl Ruidíaz for most in MLS this season, had his penalty shot stopped but slammed home the rebound into an open net to cap the scoring in the 39th minute. Philadelphia (7-5-7) is winless in seven straight away matches (D4 L2).