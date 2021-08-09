How you can support kids this school year with the annual WBNG Backpack Drive

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- You can help make a difference in the lives of children this academic year by supporting the 2021 WBNG Backpack Drive.

From Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Sept. 3, you can donate backpacks at a number of locations. The backpacks will then go to disadvantaged families to help support their students during the school year.

There are seven locations where you can drop off your new backpacks at the donation bin.

Tioga State Bank - Binghamton - 1430 Upper Front Street

Tioga State Bank - Vestal - 1250 Vestal Parkway East

Tioga State Bank - Endwell - 510 Hooper Roaed

Tioga State Bank - Owego - 923 State Route 17C (5th Avenue)

Tioga State Bank - Spencer - 1 North Main Street

Endwell Family Physicians - Endwell - 415 Hooper Road

Hatala Orthodontics - Johnson City - 165 Riverside Drive

To donate, simply drop your backpack inside the bin.