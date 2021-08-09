How you can support kids this school year with the annual WBNG Backpack Drive

How you can support kids this school year with the annual WBNG Backpack DriveNew
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- You can help make a difference in the lives of children this academic year by supporting the 2021 WBNG Backpack Drive.
From Monday, Aug. 9 through Friday, Sept. 3, you can donate backpacks at a number of locations. The backpacks will then go to disadvantaged families to help support their students during the school year.
There are seven locations where you can drop off your new backpacks at the donation bin.
- Tioga State Bank - Binghamton - 1430 Upper Front Street
- Tioga State Bank - Vestal - 1250 Vestal Parkway East
- Tioga State Bank - Endwell - 510 Hooper Roaed
- Tioga State Bank - Owego - 923 State Route 17C (5th Avenue)
- Tioga State Bank - Spencer - 1 North Main Street
- Endwell Family Physicians - Endwell - 415 Hooper Road
- Hatala Orthodontics - Johnson City - 165 Riverside Drive
To donate, simply drop your backpack inside the bin.