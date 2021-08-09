In net: Rangers ink Shesterkin; Flyers, Caps re-sign goalies

The New York Rangers locked up their goaltending by agreeing to sign Igor Shesterkin to a four-year $22.6 million contract. Shesterkin was a restricted free agent and coming off his first season in taking over the starting duties from Henrik Lundqvist. Re-signing goalies was the them of the day, with the Philadelphia Flyers re-signing starter Carter Hart to a three-year, $11.9 million contract. And the Washington Capitals re-signed Ilya Samsonov to a one-year, $2 million contract.