2 brothers charged in fatal shooting of Chicago officer

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one Chicago police officer dead and another seriously wounded. Police and prosecutors announced Monday that Emonte Morgan was charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Eric Morgan faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and obstruction of justice. The brothers, both of whom are in their early 20s, are expected to appear in a Cook County bond court on Tuesday.