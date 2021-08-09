Is it a HIPAA violation for businesses to ask for proof of vaccination?

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- HIPAA is designed so individuals have privacy over their health information. Ultimately, it's a law to ensure healthcare agencies can't share information without someone's consent.

During the pandemic, there has been much debate over the ability of businesses to ask for proof of vaccination before entry.

According to Rebecca Kaufman, Broome County's director of public health, it's not a HIPAA violation for a business to ask for someone's vaccination card.

"They are not a covered entity," said Kaufman. "It can be, you know, something that you don't want to share because it's your own private health information and then you can make the decision to not go to that business."

While exploring different cities during these unprecedented times, she also recommends carrying your vaccination card or using the Excelsior Pass within New York.

"I don't see a lot of businesses in Broome County yet asking for that (proof of vaccination). That may change as case counts go up," said the director of public health.