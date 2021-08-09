Ithaca Police investigating Sunday morning robbery

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a robbery from early Sunday morning.

The robbery happened in the area of West State Street, in between Plain Street and Geneva Street around 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

IPD says a male victim reported he was walking home towards the Commons when three unknown men approached him and demanded his property. After trying to talk to the men, the victim was struck with an object police believe was a metal pipe.

Police say the victim was not seriously injured during the encounter, and are asking residents near the area to check their security cameras for video of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story so stay with 12 News for updates.