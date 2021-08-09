Man wounded in gunfire outside store facing charges; 1 dead

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man wounded in gunfire outside a department store in eastern Pennsylvania that killed another man over the weekend is now facing charges in the case. Northampton County authorities on Monday said 20-year-old Elijah Johnson of Barrett Township was the person who died after multiple gunshot wounds outside the Target store in Lower Nazareth Township. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Jayzell Sanders of the Mount Pocono area was hit in the shoulder and told police he returned fire when people started shooting at him. He is charged with reckless endangering and a firearms count; court documents don’t list a defense attorney.