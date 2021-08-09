Mexico seeks at least 3.5 million more COVID-19 jabs from US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he discussed the reopening of the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration and cooperation in facing the COVID-19 pandemic in a call with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris. The president did not provide additional details of the Monday discussion in a brief message he put out on on Twitter afterward. Earlier Monday, the president said Mexico would ask the United States to send at least 3.5 million more doses of coronavirus vaccine as the country faces a third wave of infections. Mexico has vaccinated more than 50 million people with at least one dose, representing about 56% of the adult population.