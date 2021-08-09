Police search for missing Louisiana man in Whitney Point reservoir

WHITNEY POINT (WBNG) -- New York State Police continue to search for a missing kayaker Monday.

Police have identified the missing person as 57-year-old James D. Jones from Louisiana. He is not from Pennsylvania as police initially reported.

Jones went missing at the Whitney Point reservoir Saturday evening. Police said Jones' kayak was found but he did not surface.

The New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team is using boats and drones to aid their search.