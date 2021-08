MONDAY: Partly cloudy with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 20% 0-.10” High 88 (84-90) Wind SE becoming S 3-8 mph

Heat and humidity will be with us for the next few days. There will be a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, but these won't bring much relief. With temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and dew point temperatures in the 60s and 70s, heat indices will be in the 90s.