SUNY Delhi will be a Division III school in September

(WBNG) -- SUNY Delhi Athletics reached a new milestone earlier this month.

The college has achieved full NCAA Division III status, according to the SUNY Delhi website. It has been a provisional member since the 2018 to 19 season.

The Broncos will be eligible for full status starting Sept. 1, 2021. This will include all nine women's sports and eight of the men's sports.

SUNY Delhi Director of Athletics Robert Backus called the achievement historical.

"During the past four years, our athletics programs have won NCAA Conference titles in men’s golf, men's and women's cross country and outdoor track & field, and men's basketball," Backus said in a news release. "Having the opportunity to represent SUNY Delhi in NCAA post-season championship tournaments will be our next milestone."

SUNY Delhi will become eligible to participate in the NCAA Division III National Championships. The college has achieved 26 national titles and 500 All-American mentions.

Can you read the full news release on SUNY Delhi's website by clicking here.