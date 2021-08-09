Will gyms go the way of arcades and movie rental stores?

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The pandemic is reshaping America’s fitness industry and ushering in a new era of home workouts and virtual classes. High-end exercise equipment maker Peloton is breaking ground Monday on its first U.S. factory in Ohio. Soaring sales for the company come as thousands of small fitness centers have gone out of business. An industry trade group says 22% of the nation’s health clubs have closed since March of 2020. Many are struggling to stay afloat and have redesigned their spaces, turned toward personal workouts and added online training. Experts say they expect the digital fitness wave will continue to shake up the industry.